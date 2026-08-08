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Did Sheikh Hasina's Delhi media interaction reopen diplomatic fault lines with Bangladesh? Experts weigh in

The road to repairing India-Bangladesh ties has hit another obstacle after the former Bangladesh premier says she will return by December despite a death sentence; Dhaka accuses New Delhi of allowing an event that hurts bilateral ties

Written ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Did Sheikh Hasina's Delhi media interaction reopen diplomatic fault lines with Bangladesh? Experts weigh in
Image Credit: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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Did Sheikh Hasina's Delhi media interaction reopen diplomatic fault lines with Bangladesh? Experts weigh in
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