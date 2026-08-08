Just as India and Bangladesh appeared to be cautiously rebuilding ties after months of diplomatic strain, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in New Delhi has reignited tensions between the neighbours. Declaring that she intends to return to Bangladesh before the end of the year despite facing a death sentence and multiple criminal cases, Hasina drew a sharp response from Dhaka and raised fresh questions over whether the fragile rapprochement between the two countries can stay on course.
Exactly two years after fleeing Bangladesh following the violent uprising that ended her 15-year rule, the 78-year-old Awami League leader used her first interaction with the international media since leaving Dhaka on August 5, 2024, to insist that fear would not stop her from returning. "I may be sent to prison or be killed, but fear cannot decide my duty to the people. My return is not about power; it is about putting Bangladesh back on the right track," Hasina said during the virtual interaction organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi.
Joined by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and senior Awami League leaders, including former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Hasina said she hoped to return in December, though she did not specify a date. "I want to return because the people of Bangladesh deserve security, development, prosperity and peace. They deserve the state they dreamed of and an economy that gives them opportunities. I want to return to stand beside the people and help improve their lives. The people are the source of all power," she said.
Her announcement comes at a sensitive moment in India-Bangladesh relations. Since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) assumed office earlier this year, both governments have sought to stabilise ties after a prolonged period of mistrust following Hasina's removal from power.
When asked former Indian diplomat KP Fabian whether Sheikh Hasina's recent media interaction in New Delhi will complicate the ongoing efforts to rebuild India-Bangladesh relations, he replied, "A little bit. Bangladesh has already come out with a statement questioning the appropriateness of India's permitting her to make that public intervention. Bangladesh has also said that if Sheikh Hasina intends to return, she should do so immediately rather than wait until December."
Speaking further on how Dhaka is likely to interpret New Delhi's handling of Sheikh Hasina's continued stay and her public engagements in India, Fabian said, "Let us look at the facts. I think her last public engagement in India was sometime in January. Her public appearances have not been very frequent. Secondly, I do not think it would be correct for Bangladesh to make a major issue out of this. We also have to look at the larger picture. It is only after Tarique Rahman's party's victory prospects improved in Bangladesh that India began changing its public position. Earlier, India's response was much more muted. More recently, India has started saying that Bangladesh has raised the issue and that it is examining the matter."
"India has realised that it is in its own interest to ensure that Sheikh Hasina eventually leaves India. For her own reasons, with or without any signalling from India, she has said that she intends to return in December because it coincides with Bangladesh's Victory Day and the events commemorating the Liberation War of 1971. I do not see why Bangladesh cannot wait until then. The next issue is whether Tarique Rahman will accept India's invitation to attend the September BRICS summit in Delhi, where Bangladesh will participate as the current chair. We do not know yet, but I hope he does because India and Bangladesh need to maintain good neighbourly relations. Neither country has a better alternative," Fabian said.
When asked how he assesses the current state of India-Bangladesh relations following Sheikh Hasina's departure from power, the political changes in Dhaka and her recent statement that she intends to return to Bangladesh, Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra, Special Advisor in Africa, said, "Bangladesh needs to understand one thing clearly: India did not cause the deterioration in bilateral relations; Bangladesh did. Relations have become strained because of the political changes in Dhaka and the increasingly confrontational rhetoric against India."
Referring to Sheikh Hasina's recent statement that she intends to return to Bangladesh, Vohra said she believes her removal was unjustified and that she continues to have the support of her party and people. At the same time, he noted that Bangladesh is facing serious economic challenges. "India has consistently tried to maintain responsible and constructive relations with its neighbour. But threats and provocative rhetoric are not the way to conduct relations between two neighbouring countries," Vohra noted.
Fabian's remarks come against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries. India has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September, while Bangladesh has repeatedly pressed New Delhi to extradite Hasina under the 2013 Bangladesh-India Extradition Treaty. India has maintained that the request is under legal examination.
Bangladesh condemned Sheikh Hasina’s media interaction from New Delhi as an “affront to the sovereignty” of Bangladesh and an insult to the July Revolution martyrs.
Dhaka accused Hasina of making inflammatory remarks and warned that the event could harm efforts to improve India-Bangladesh ties.
However, India’s MEA clarified that the interaction was organised by a private media entity, with the government having no role in it and endorsing none of the remarks made during the event.
When asked whether such an event could still carry diplomatic implications for India in the future, even though India had distanced itself from it, KP Fabian said that India has already stated it had nothing to do with the event.
"There were reports that the government had even advised the Foreign Correspondents' Club to reconsider hosting it. I think that was the right approach. Technically, India could have prevented the event. The Home Ministry could have instructed the Foreign Correspondents' Club not to hold it publicly. But I do not think preventing such an event in that manner would have been appropriate. Bangladesh should also understand another important point. Sheikh Hasina's address was reportedly prevented from reaching audiences in Bangladesh by using legislation that Sheikh Hasina herself had introduced around 17 years ago to stop Tarique Rahman, while he was abroad, from addressing people in Bangladesh. Interestingly, those aspects have not been widely reported," he added.
Bangladesh had earlier urged India to prevent Hasina and leaders of the banned Awami League from using Indian territory for political activities, arguing that such activities could destabilise the country. It also prohibited domestic media organisations from broadcasting or publishing Hasina's speech. The Awami League condemned the decision, accusing the government of suppressing free expression.
Responding to a question on what message Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in New Delhi sends to Bangladesh's current leadership, Fabian said, "I believe Bangladesh's current leadership should recognise that, with or without any signalling from India, Sheikh Hasina has indicated that she intends to leave India and return to Bangladesh. That is something they should welcome, even if not publicly. Secondly, in my view, they should not proceed with carrying out any execution orders against her. That would be deeply uncivilised. Bangladesh is a very civilised country, and I hope it acts accordingly. She can certainly face trial and present her defence. However, convictions on charges such as crimes against humanity delivered in absentia do not create a good impression."
When asked whether the episode could affect cooperation on security, trade and connectivity between India and Bangladesh in the coming months, the former diplomat said diplomatic ties naturally influence trade, investment, tourism and other areas of cooperation.
"However, India and Bangladesh have more or less resolved the visa issue. Of course, there are still other matters, such as the Teesta water-sharing issue, that need to be addressed. We should also recognise that Prime Minister Rahman chose to visit China before India. All these developments are relevant. Even so, I would repeat that, as the larger power, it is in India's interest to demonstrate understanding and sensitivity towards its smaller neighbour. Bangladesh may be smaller, but the two countries share a border of nearly 4,000 kilometres. That relationship requires careful handling."
On the other hand, speaking over how much room Bangladesh has to confront New Delhi given its deep economic, geographical and strategic interdependence with India, and what both sides should do to prevent further deterioration in ties, Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra said Dhaka should not assume that China would come to its rescue if relations with India deteriorate. China, he noted, has its own strategic interests, making the idea of Bangladesh confronting India while relying entirely on Chinese support unrealistic. "There is a difference between a world of political rhetoric and the reality on the ground. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of Bangladesh is also expected to visit India. He will be welcomed. India has always maintained that Bangladesh is our neighbour and that we want good relations with the Bangladeshi people. But if anyone attempts to take military or provocative steps against India, they should understand that India has the capacity to respond."
Vohra said Bangladesh needs to distinguish between political rhetoric and the realities on the ground, particularly regarding water and trade. He pointed to the roughly 54 transboundary rivers shared by the two countries, including the Ganga, whose water-sharing agreement is due for renewal in December 2026. Any disruption in water flows, he said, could have serious consequences for Bangladesh's agriculture, industry and population. He also highlighted Bangladesh's dependence on India for raw materials and supplies for its garment industry, warning that disruptions or more expensive alternative trade routes could increase costs significantly.
At the same time, Vohra stressed that India does not want confrontation with Bangladesh and wants stable and friendly relations with its neighbour. "If Bangladesh takes one positive step towards India, India can take five steps forward in response," he said, adding that while the two countries have shared history, geography, rivers, trade and people-to-people ties, any attempt to provoke or threaten India would have consequences. He said Bangladesh should take the initiative to improve relations, assuring that India would be ready to respond positively to any constructive step.
While Fabian and Vohra offered differing assessments of the strains between New Delhi and Dhaka, both pointed to the need for India and Bangladesh to preserve stable ties despite the latest tensions. Hasina, meanwhile, remained defiant about her plans to return. For now, her declaration has once again placed her at the centre of a delicate diplomatic balancing act between New Delhi and Dhaka, testing whether the two neighbours can keep their efforts to rebuild ties on track.
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