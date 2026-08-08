On the other hand, speaking over how much room Bangladesh has to confront New Delhi given its deep economic, geographical and strategic interdependence with India, and what both sides should do to prevent further deterioration in ties, Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra said Dhaka should not assume that China would come to its rescue if relations with India deteriorate. China, he noted, has its own strategic interests, making the idea of Bangladesh confronting India while relying entirely on Chinese support unrealistic. "There is a difference between a world of political rhetoric and the reality on the ground. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of Bangladesh is also expected to visit India. He will be welcomed. India has always maintained that Bangladesh is our neighbour and that we want good relations with the Bangladeshi people. But if anyone attempts to take military or provocative steps against India, they should understand that India has the capacity to respond."