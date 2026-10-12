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Did Supreme Court approve ECI’s Form 6 changes? CJI bench sets the record straight

The clarification follows a dispute over the EC’s claim that the apex court had upheld the revised declaration. The row involves objections to the online enrolment process, questions over changes to a statutory form and alleged differences within the election panel over how the requirement was introduced.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Did Supreme Court approve ECI’s Form 6 changes? CJI bench sets the record straight
Image Credit: The court said the modified form was not even in existence when it heard the Bihar Special Intensive Revision case. (Photos: ANI)

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Did Supreme Court approve ECI’s Form 6 changes? CJI bench sets the record straight
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