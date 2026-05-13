Did Tamil Nadu's newly appointed CM, Vijay, surrender before anti-Sanatana agenda?

Political debate over Sanatan Dharma has intensified in Tamil Nadu after a series of controversial remarks by leaders from different parties, with the latest focus shifting to newly appointed Chief Minister Vijay and decisions taken by his government within days of assuming office.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of whether Chief Minister Vijay had bowed to pressure from groups opposing Sanatan traditions after reversing a key appointment and making statements aimed at minority communities soon after taking charge.

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The controversy began after Congress leader J.M.H. Asan Maulana claimed that Tamil Nadu would never accept Sanatan Dharma and alleged that it had already “ended” in the state. His statement came in the backdrop of earlier remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had publicly called for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma and had previously compared it to diseases. The comments continue to trigger protests and criticism from Hindu organisations and supporters of Sanatan traditions.

Opposition voices have also accused the DMK of double standards, pointing to the religious practices of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s mother, Durga Stalin, who is known to visit temples and participate in Hindu rituals. Images of her offering prayers and receiving prasad at temples have circulated widely on social media amid the ongoing debate.

The issue has led to demonstrations across parts of Tamil Nadu, with protesters demanding an apology from Udhayanidhi Stalin for his repeated remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Critics argue that such statements hurt the sentiments of a majority community in the state.

According to the 2011 Census, more than 87 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s population is Hindu. Political observers have also noted that a large proportion of legislators in the state assembly come from Hindu backgrounds, including members of OBC, Dalit and other communities.

The spotlight, however, has now shifted to Chief Minister Vijay and his party, TVK. Soon after assuming office, Vijay appointed astrologer Radhan Pandit Vetrivel as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD). The appointment immediately drew criticism from opposition groups, sections of the political establishment and Left parties supporting the government.

Within 24 hours of the backlash, the appointment was withdrawn and Vetrivel was removed from the post. The move prompted critics to allege that Vijay had yielded to pressure from groups opposed to religious symbolism and traditional practices.

Adding to the debate, Vijay later stated on the Assembly floor after the trust vote that his administration would function as a government for minorities. His remarks and the swift reversal of the OSD appointment have fuelled political discussion over whether the new Chief Minister has compromised under pressure from anti-Sanatana voices or is attempting to balance competing political interests in the state.