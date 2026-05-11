Did Vijay reveal his real political gameplan on day one as Tamil Nadu CM?

Chennai: Vijay began his first day as Tamil Nadu chief minister with a series of political messages that many in the state’s political circles are now trying to decode. From his first speech soon after the swearing-in to his visit to the Periyar memorial and his pointed comments on the previous government’s finances, he appeared determined to show what kind of politics his government plans to pursue in the coming years.

The politics in the state revolved around the dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for decades. Vijay’s rise through the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has now broken that long-standing political pattern, and his first day in office was packed with symbolism.

After taking oath of office, he headed to the secretariat to begin official work and later paid tribute at the Periyar memorial. Political observers saw both moves as carefully planned messages about where he politically stands.

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Vijay’s first direct attack on DMK

The clearest political message from his speech was his criticism of the previous government’s financial management. He alleged that the earlier administration had emptied the state treasury before leaving office and said a white paper should be released on Tamil Nadu’s financial condition.

He also appealed to people to give his government some time.

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Observers said would need time to fully understand the state’s financial situation and added that the chief minister had acknowledged that reality in his speech.

They said he has begun building a political explanation for future economic challenges. “He seems to have adopted a political line where the previous government is being held responsible for financial difficulties right at the beginning of his rule. This can also be seen as an attempt to prepare a political explanation in advance for possible financial problems or delays in fulfilling promises,” they said.

They argued that the TVK grew politically by criticising parties such as the BJP, the DMK and the AIADMK and by consolidating votes of people unhappy with the traditional parties.

“Until now, the AIADMK was leading anti-DMK politics. Vijay has now occupied that space. The observers said this stand may help him handle widespread dissatisfaction among voters,” they said.

The political impact of Vijay’s statements became visible almost immediately after MK Stalin responded publicly, “Tamil Nadu’s debt is within the prescribed limit. We clearly explained the financial condition of the Tamil Nadu government in last February’s budget. Didn’t you know this? Even after that, you made many promises to the people. Do not deceive or mislead the people who voted for you.”

Rahul Gandhi called ‘brother’, BJP opposition continues

One of the biggest talking points during the swearing-in ceremony was the presence of Rahul Gandhi. Vijay addressed him as “brother”, a gesture many see as an attempt to build closer ties with national Opposition parties fighting the BJP.

Before the elections, the TVK had shown interest in an alliance with the Congress. Analysts now believe that political understanding is becoming clearer.

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They said Vijay’s anti-BJP positioning is also connected to protecting his political future and his government.

The observers said Vijay could become an important face in a future national anti-BJP alliance. The emphasis on anti-BJP politics and Vijay’s visit to the Periyar memorial show that he is not taking the path of completely rejecting the Dravidian political tradition.

At the same time, they pointed out that while Vijay often calls the BJP his ideological enemy, he has attacked the DMK more aggressively at the ground level than the BJP so far.

He said it would now be important to watch whether Vijay sharpens his criticism of the BJP further or chooses a path of “administrative balance” to avoid direct confrontation with the central government while running a coalition backed by the Congress, Left parties and the VCK.

Social justice, secularism and minority outreach

Vijay also used his first speech to underline themes of social justice and secularism, both central to Tamil Nadu’s political identity.

“This is a new beginning. A new era of true social justice and secularism is beginning,” he said.

He also assured minorities that “this government will stand with minority brothers”.

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Political observers believe Vijay was trying to send a direct message to minority communities that traditionally support the DMK alliance. He was presenting himself as a leader who represents Hindus, Christians and Muslims while also attempting to enter the traditional political space occupied by the DMK.

They argued that social justice and secularism are not exclusive political ideas owned by any one party and said Vijay is likely to continue making them part of his political language.

‘I am not an angel’

Many analysts described one particular line from Vijay’s speech as the defining moment of the day. “I am not an angel. I am also an ordinary human being,” he said.

According to them, Vijay appeared to soften his larger-than-life film image and present himself more as “your son and brother” rather than a cinematic saviour.

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“Some people may have voted for Vijay because of his screen image and may have expected dramatic change in real life too. Vijay was trying to say that cinema is different from real life,” they explained.

Still, analysts believe Vijay’s hero image will continue to play a major role in his politics and supporters may not want that image to disappear completely.

A warning to his own party

Vijay also sent a warning to party workers and leaders. “If you think we can play the game as though we have already won, then abandon that thought,” he said.

Analysts viewed the statement as a direct message aimed at keeping the party disciplined during the early days of his government.

Vijay also declared in his speech, “There is only one centre here. That centre was created under my leadership.”

The observers said Vijay was trying to make it clear that final decisions would be taken under his leadership alone and that there would be a single power centre in both the government and the party.

According to them, the statement could also be read as an early attempt to stop factionalism and internal power struggles before they emerge.

At the same time, analysts believe the real meaning of Vijay’s leadership style will become clearer only after questions around power-sharing and influence inside the government begin to emerge in the months ahead.