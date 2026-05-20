Did you find nearest chemist shop shut? Here's why pharmacies are on a strike today- Check reason

NEW DELHI: Chemists across India on Wednesday observed a one-day strike under the banner of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) to protest against online pharmacy sales, alleged irregularities in the e-pharmacy sector, and concerns over counterfeit medicines. The strike led to the closure of medical stores in several states, disrupting medicine availability and healthcare services in many areas.

Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association (BCDA) President and AIOCD national Vice-President, Parsan Kumar Singh, said the protest had received widespread support. "Today, chemists across the country are participating in a nationwide shutdown... At the same time, protests are being held at block, subdivision, and district levels across Bihar. It is a complete shutdown. However, at the request of the Health Minister and Health Secretary, and keeping in mind that the public and consumers should not face any inconvenience, we have exempted nursing homes and Janaushadhi Kendras," he said.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra also expressed support for the protest, saying: "You see, the chemist strike today against the growing dominance of e-commerce and e-pharmacies is a very genuine concern they are raising."

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The strike witnessed varying reactions from the public.

In Delhi, a resident said, “If it is online, if it offers better pricing and convenience, it is still helpful for us.." A medical store worker in the national capital remarked: "The strike is related to the concerns of the association, and that is understandable."

The shutdown had a significant impact in several states. In Punjab, medical stores across the state, including Amritsar’s major medicine market, remained shut as chemists protested against online pharmacies and newly introduced government policies. In Chandigarh, the strike call saw mixed impact, though many shops remained closed.

In Himachal Pradesh, locals faced inconvenience due to the closure of pharmacies. "I came in the morning to buy medicines, but the shops were closed. I learned that there is a strike regarding online medicine sales, and most shops are shut today. It has become difficult to get medicines," a local man said.

In Mumbai, the nationwide strike disrupted medical services and affected medicine availability at several places.

Meanwhile, in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu, more than 1,200 pharmacies remained shut in support of the protest. The protesters demanded a ban on e-pharmacies, stricter action against counterfeit drugs, and tighter regulation of abortion pills.

Chemist shop owner Ashwani Singh said he supported the all-India strike as traders across states reiterated their demand for stricter regulation of online medicine sales and stronger enforcement of pharmaceutical laws.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a medical store worker kept his shop open. "Because our shop is located outside the hospital, we have to keep it open 24 hours a day. Patients come from far-off places to buy medicines, and if the shop remains closed, they would face serious difficulties..." he told IANS.