Did You Know? ISRO’s First Rocket Launch Happened From A Church In Kerala

ISRO Satellite Launch: ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite into orbit on December 24, 2025, marking a major achievement for India. But did you know? India’s space programme, now known for complex missions to the Moon and Mars, began in a surprisingly modest setting. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s earliest rocket launch mission was carried out in 1963 from St. Mary Magdalene Church in Thumba, a coastal village near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

This little-known chapter highlights how India’s space journey started with limited resources but a strong scientific vision.

Thumba Chosen for Its Location

In the early 1960s, India was laying the foundation for its space research under the leadership of scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai, widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme. Thumba was selected because of its proximity to the Earth’s magnetic equator, making it an ideal location for studying the upper atmosphere and space phenomena.

A Church Turned Space Office

The St Mary Magdalene Church in Thumba played a crucial role in these early efforts. With the consent of church authorities and the local community, the building was temporarily converted into a space research facility. The church premises housed makeshift laboratories, offices, and even parts of sounding rockets. Scientific equipment was often assembled inside the church, while rocket components were transported on bicycles and bullock carts.

INCOSPAR and Early Launches

At the time, India’s space activities were managed by the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR), which later evolved into ISRO in 1969. On November 21, 1963, India successfully launched its first sounding rocket, a Nike-Apache rocket provided by the United States, from Thumba. This marked India’s entry into space research.

Global Recognition

The Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), established soon after, became India’s first space launch facility. Over the years, ISRO grew rapidly, moving from sounding rockets to advanced satellite launches and major space missions. Today, ISRO operates world-class launch centres and is recognised globally for its cost-effective and reliable space missions.

The church at Thumba stands as a reminder of India’s beginnings in space exploration.