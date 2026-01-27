Did you spot chains on Indian Army tanks at Republic Day parade? Here’s is what they do and why they matter

New Delhi: India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday (January 26), and the world watched the country’s display of military power. Tanks from the Indian Army rolled down Kartavya Path, catching the eye of observers with chains draped over them. These chains serve a specific protective purpose, acting as armour to defend the tanks against attacks.

The chains are a simple and cost-effective measure used by militaries across the world. They help reduce the impact of rockets, anti-tank missiles and drones. Tanks face two main threats in combat – RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) and drones. When an incoming projectile hits the chains first, the weight and movement can detonate it prematurely or lessen its force, limiting damage to the tank and protecting the soldiers inside.

The effectiveness of such chains has been evident in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where Ukrainian forces inflicted heavy losses on Russian tanks using drones and bombs. Following these attacks, the Russian Army began fitting its tanks with chains. Israel also uses similar protections.

The Indian Army has now adopted this method, keeping pace with evolving combat strategies. This Republic Day, T-90 Bhishma tanks and Arjun main battle tanks showcased these chains in action, highlighting both innovation and readiness.