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  • /‘Didn’t sign any bond, throw us in jail not just once, but hundred times’: Dipke vows to continue protest

‘Didn’t sign any bond, throw us in jail not just once, but hundred times’: Dipke vows to continue protest

Dipke alleges he was denied access to his phone and lawyer after grandmother’s death; Delhi Police says it offered humanitarian assistance, releases video proof.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
‘Didn’t sign any bond, throw us in jail not just once, but hundred times’: Dipke vows to continue protest
Image Credit: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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