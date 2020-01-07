Didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang when I was a student in JNU: EAM S Jaishankar amid varsity violence

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar asserted that when he studied in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he didn't see any "tukde tukde" gang there. Speaking at an event in the national capital on Monday Jaishankar said, "On JNU issue, what I have to say, I have said yesterday. I can certainly tell you when I studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), we didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang there."

BJP leaders have in the past referred to "tukde tukde gang" in the context of JNU, a term used for those it thinks displayed a mindset that called for dismemberment of India.

On Sunday (December 5) evening, the JNU campus was rocked by violence when a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods and also vandalised the property. More than a dozen students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Following the incident, Jaishankar condemned the violent incident "unequivocally" at the university. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he had added that it was "completely against the tradition and culture of the university". "Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," Jaishankar had tweeted.

People across India have been condemning the act and held protest showing posters in solidarity with the JNU on Monday (January 6). The violence also drew strong reactions from students and opposition party leaders and social media was flooded with hashtags in support of JNU.

The protesting students hit the streets demanding strict action against those who resorted to violence on campus. Students in Mumbai also protested outside the Gateway of India on Monday, posters of 'Free Kashmir' were also seen at JNU solidarity march in Mumbai's Gateway of India. Along with students, Bollywood personalities including Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu and Anil Kapoor also protested over the JNU incident.

Hundred of JNU students gathered in front of the North Gate of the university to protest against the attack on students and teachers. Blaming ABVP for the act of violence JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP. She added, ''Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture''. Aishe further demanded the removal of the vice-chancellor.