Difference between recovered and active COVID-19 cases increases to 1,32,912; recovery rate stands at 59.52%

NEW DELHI: There are 1,32,912 more recovered cases than the active COVID-19 cases, according to the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases has resulted in more than 10,000 daily recoveries, it said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52%, the Ministry data said.

Presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision. As per the “Test, Trace, Treat” strategy, there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day with more than 90 lakh samples being tested till date. During the last 24 hours 2,29,588 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 90,56,173.

The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened. With 768 labs in the government sector and 297 private labs, there are as many as 1065 labs in the country. These include: Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 578 (Govt: 366 + Private: 212), TrueNat based testing labs: 398 (Govt: 370 + Private: 28), CBNAAT based testing labs: 89 (Govt: 32 + Private: 57)

India's COVID-19 cases crossed the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new cases reported in the last 24 hours

The total cases now stand at t 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured.

434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834.

The top 15 States in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are:

S.No. State/UT Absolute Recovery

1 Maharashtra 93,154

2 Delhi 59,992

3 Tamil Nadu 52,926

4 Gujarat 24,030

5 Uttar Pradesh 16,629

6 Rajasthan 14,574

7 West Bengal 12,528

8 Madhya Pradesh 10,655

9 Haryana 10,499

10 Telangana 8,082

11 Karnataka 8,063

12 Bihar 7,946

13 Andhra Pradesh 6,988

14 Assam 5,851

15 Odisha 5,353

The top 15 states in terms of recovery rate are:

S.No. State / UT Recovery Rate

1 Chandigarh 82.3%

2 Meghalaya 80.8%

3 Rajasthan 79.6%

4 Uttarakhand 78.6%

5 Chhattisgarh 78.3%

6 Tripura 78.3%

7 Bihar 77.5%

8 Mizoram 76.9%

9 Madhya Pradesh 76.9%

10 Jharkhand 76.6%

11 Odisha 73.2%

12 Gujarat 72.3%

13 Haryana 70.3%

14 Ladakh 70.1%

15 Uttar Pradesh 69.1%