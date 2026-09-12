/‘Differences should not become disputes’: PM Modi, Xi Jinping stress steady progress in India-China ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations and called for a strategic, long-term approach to bilateral ties during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders noted the progress made since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025 and stressed the need to ensure that differences between the two countries do not turn into disputes.
"The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties. Differences should not become disputes," the MEA said.
PM Modi underlined that India-China relations should be guided by "three mutuals, mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest".
The Prime Minister also stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral ties.
"He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues," the MEA said.
The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question, taking into account the political perspective of their broader bilateral relationship and the long-term interests of the people of both countries.
The discussions also covered people-to-people relations, with both sides taking note of progress and calling for greater cultural exchanges, stronger business links and increased mobility between India and China.
On economic and trade ties, the two leaders acknowledged the need to address concerns on both sides, including the structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues.
"On economic and trade relations, they underlined the need to address each other’s concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access," the MEA statement said.
PM Modi and Xi also agreed that India and China should continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues and work together to address shared challenges.
The Prime Minister appreciated China's support for India's BRICS chairship and its contribution to the successful hosting of the BRICS Summit 2026.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other senior officials were present during the meeting.
The bilateral talks come as India and China continue efforts to stabilise relations following the deadly Galwan clashes of 2020. New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that peace and tranquillity along the border are essential for the further development of bilateral relations.
Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi warmly welcomed Xi and other BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam, with the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram forming the backdrop for the welcome ceremony. PM Modi was also seen briefly explaining the significance of the temple backdrop to Xi.
The two leaders had a brief interaction at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31. Their previous formal meeting was held on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin in August 2025.
Xi's latest visit to New Delhi comes as both countries seek to build on recent diplomatic engagement and maintain momentum in efforts to improve bilateral ties.
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