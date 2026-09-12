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‘Differences should not become disputes’: PM Modi, Xi Jinping stress steady progress in India-China ties

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders noted the progress made since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025 and stressed the need to ensure that differences between the two countries do not turn into disputes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
‘Differences should not become disputes’: PM Modi, Xi Jinping stress steady progress in India-China ties
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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