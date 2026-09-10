Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Differences surface in BRICS over West Asia: Sherpas rush to build consensus on joint statement

Differences surface in BRICS over West Asia: Sherpas rush to build consensus on joint statement

The summit follows earlier BRICS meetings where disagreements over West Asia also delayed consensus on joint statements.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
Differences surface in BRICS over West Asia: Sherpas rush to build consensus on joint statement
Image Credit: Iran and UAE at BRICS 2026 put India in a delicate diplomatic balancing act. (File photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Iran war & crude surge: How rising fuel, milk and LPG prices could hit your festive budget | DNA
2
3
4
5