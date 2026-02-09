Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015312https://zeenews.india.com/india/digital-arrest-cases-sc-directs-mha-to-implement-rbis-cyber-fraud-sop-3015312.html
NewsIndiaDigital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBIs cyber fraud SOP
DIGITAL ARREST

Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP

The Court observed that the Reserve Bank of India has already issued a standard operating procedure permitting banks to impose temporary debit freezes on accounts as a precautionary measure to prevent cyber-related fraud.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOPRepresentative image. (Photo Credit: Freepik)

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to formally adopt and implement nationwide the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 2, 2026. The directive aims to strengthen inter-agency coordination in tackling cyber-enabled fraud, including efforts to trace and identify the locations of victims.

The court also ordered that the required rules for the implementation be notified within two weeks. 

In this regard, the Court observed that the Reserve Bank of India has already issued a standard operating procedure permitting banks to impose temporary debit freezes on accounts as a precautionary measure to prevent cyber-related fraud.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While hearing the suo motu proceedings on digital arrest scams on Monday, the apex court also flagged that negligence and active collusion by bank officials have played a role in such fraudulent transactions.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, emphasised that banks must be subjected to strict accountability standards when dealing with cases of cyber-related fraud.

"We have seen bank officials are completely hand in gloves with the accused in these cases of digital arrest," CJI Kant noted while hearing the matter.

The Bench also issued directions to strengthen coordination among enforcement agencies and regulators. It instructed the CBI to identify cases involving digital arrests, directed the RBI to take necessary action at the level of issuing banks, and asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ensure that intermediaries comply within stipulated timelines.

As a part of measures to address digital arrest cases, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a standard operating protocol (SOP) have been made, the court was informed during the hearing. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam cm himanta biswa sarma
‘Ready for Jail’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma defies Owaisi complaint
NPA
Gross NPAs of Scheduled Commercial Banks reach historic low of 2.15%
US-Iran tension
Khamenei breaks 37-year-old ritual by skipping annual Air Force meeting
Teddy Day 2026
Teddy Day 2026: Date, history, significance, and sweet ways to celebrate
Technology
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery; Check specs
Aamir khan
Lahore 1947 Release Date Out: Aamir Khan-starrer set to hit big screens on...
EPFO
EPFO May Introduce Performance-Linked Incentives for Fund Managers
#SupremeCourt
Supreme Court extends voter list deadline in West Bengal SIR
Uttar Pradesh
'UP tops law and order', DyCM Pathak speaks ahead of Budget session
Swayambhu
Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Swayambhu's teaser to release on THIS date - details