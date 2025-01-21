Digital Maha kumbh: Khoya-Paya Kendra Reunites Missing Children With Families Using Smart Tech

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Digital Mahakumbh Khoya-Paya Kendra at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Monday demonstrated its worth by reuniting two missing children with their families using state-of-the-art technology and through dedicated efforts in Sector 4.

The two children, 7-year-old Dharamjeet and 6-year-old Vikas Kumar were found by the police in different areas and brought to the Khoya-Paya Kendra. Their pictures were displayed on digital platforms and TV screens to ensure that the information reached their families quickly.

Upon receiving the information, the families arrived at the centre. After completing the identification process, the children were safely handed over to their mother in the presence of the police.

The incident occurred on January 15. Both children were brought to the Lost and Found Center from the Jhunsi area, and they identified themselves as residents of Chainpur.

The Digital Mahakumbh Khoya-Paya Kendra serves as a prime example of the efficient administration under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership and the use of modern technology for public welfare.

About 10 Khoya-Paya Kendra have been established throughout the fairgrounds to enhance the reach and efficiency of the initiative. This centre plays a crucial role in reuniting lost individuals, particularly children, with their families during the grand Mahakumbh event.

The government has not only ensured that Khoya-Paya Kendra is technologically advanced but has also emphasised quick processing, human sensitivity, and transparency. Devotees attending the Mahakumbh have expressed appreciation for this initiative.

The centre is not only providing relief to affected families but also fulfilling the government's responsibility towards the safety of pilgrims and their families, visiting the holy town.

The digital centres are assisting in locating missing children, mobile phones, purses, and other belongings.

These ten centres are strategically located in 10 sectors. To further support pilgrims, enquiry centres have been set up throughout the fairgrounds.