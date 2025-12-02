Digital Watchdog Or Data 'Spy'? 'Sanchar Saathi' App Mandate Ignites Fierce Political Firestorm

To safeguard the citizens from buying the non-genuine handsets, enabling easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources, and to increase the effectiveness of the 'Sanchar Saathi' initiative, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions mandating the manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India.

According to the direction, the mobile handsets must have pre-installed 'Sanchar Saathi' application readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup, and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

The decision has sparked a political storm as leaders of the opposition have been questioning the Centre's move.

Congress Questions 'Sanchar Saathi' App Mandate

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the recent order by the Department of Telecommunications, calling the Sanchar Saathi App a "snooping" App.

"It is a snooping app. It's ridiculous. Citizens have the right to privacy. Everyone must have the right to privacy to send messages to family, friends, without the government looking at everything... They are turning this country into a dictatorship in every form. The parliament is not functioning because the government is refusing to talk about anything," she said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also criticised the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) directions mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on mobile handsets, describing it as a "dystopian tool" for surveillance.

The DoT has instructed manufacturers and importers to ensure the app is visible and accessible at first use and cannot be disabled. For devices already on the market, companies have been asked to push the app via software updates.

In a post, Venugopal invoked George Orwell's 1984, saying, "Big Brother cannot watch us." He termed the directions unconstitutional, alleging that users' movements and interactions would be monitored.

BJP Defends 'Sanchar Saathi' App Mandate

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday responded to the Opposition's criticism of the 'Sanchar Saathi' App, urging parties not to create disruptions in Parliament and assuring that the government is open to debate on all issues.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "They don't need to dig out issues. A list of businesses has been prepared, and there are many issues. We will have a debate on the issues raised by the opposition as well, and think about how we need to move ahead. They don't need to find new issues and disturb the Parliament."

On DoT's directions to pre-install Sanchar Saathi App on mobile handsets, BJP MP from Deoria, Shashank Mani Tripathi, said, "This is a very important step. I'm from IIT, so I understand the types of cyber attacks that are taking place. I understand the types of data being stolen during external pilots. This communication app will enhance people's sense of security. Our data won't escape, and every aspect of citizen protection that should be ensured will be digitally protected."

The Sanchar Saathi portal and app reportedly allow users to verify handset authenticity through the IMEI number, report fraudulent communications or stolen devices, check mobile connections in their name, and access trusted contact details of banks and financial institutions.

