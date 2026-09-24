/Digital wipes and dinner at an eatery: Post-crime actions revealed in Delhi’s Astha Kunj Park gang rape

New Delhi: The investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park on September 21 has moved into the digital and forensic evidence trail. The police are examining the mobile phones of all three accused, while investigators have found that two of them allegedly deleted search history and later washed their clothes after the incident.
The three accused have been identified as Asif, Hemant Singh and Mukesh Singh. The police have sent their phones to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine their digital activity and recover deleted data, according to sources. Investigators are checking search history, contacts, call records and other electronic evidence to reconstruct what the accused did before and after the alleged assault.
Sources said Hemant and Mukesh allegedly deleted their search history after the incident. The two then went to an eatery before returning to their home in Srinivaspuri, where they allegedly washed the clothes they had been wearing. The police are examining whether the clothes and other material can provide forensic evidence. Hindustan Times reported that investigators suspect the clothes were washed to get rid of possible evidence.
Cops examine what was on the phones
The FSL examination has become an important part of the investigation as the police try to establish the sequence of events and the activities of the three accused.
Investigators are also checking whether any video of the teenager was recorded. The police have found several pornographic or “objectionable” videos on Asif’s phone, according to a report published by The Times of India on Thursday (September 24). Officers are examining the material as part of the ongoing digital probe.
The police are also trying to retrieve data that was allegedly deleted from the phones of Hemant and Mukesh. The examination of their search history and other digital records could help investigators establish what happened before the three men entered Aastha Kunj Park at Kalkaji and what they did afterwards.
Gun, knife and condoms recovered
The investigation has also moved towards the question of whether the alleged assault was planned.
The police added provisions related to criminal conspiracy to the FIR after recovering a pistol, a knife and condoms from Asif, according to The Indian Express. Investigators are checking whether he regularly kept a weapon with him and whether the three men had targeted or harassed women at the park earlier.
The police are also checking whether the accused may have been involved in similar incidents in the past. The men were known to frequently visit the park, according to police sources. So far, the police have said they have not received a formal complaint linking the trio to an earlier incident. Investigators are checking the information further and trying to establish whether there could have been other survivours.
New lead involving gym complaints
A separate line of inquiry has emerged around Hemant. According to The Times of India, he was removed from a gym about a month ago after its management allegedly received several complaints from women about his behaviour.
The police are examining those complaints and checking whether the episode has any connection with this case. The investigation is also looking into the accused men’s activities in the area before September 21.
What happened on September 21
The alleged incident took place on Monday evening after the teenager visited Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend. They later entered Aastha Kunj Park.
According to the police investigation, the three accused approached them while posing as policemen. They allegedly used police-like language and warned the two teenagers that they could face legal action. The girl and her friend were then separated, and the survivour was allegedly sexually assaulted in a secluded part of the park.
After the alleged assault, the accused reportedly warned the girl and her friend against telling anyone. The friend later contacted the police control room. A PCR call was received around 8:45 pm, according to the police.
The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl underwent medical examination and forensic teams examined the crime scene.
How police traced the accused
The investigation seems to have moved fast after the PCR call. The police examined CCTV footage around the park and used the description provided by the teenager to identify the suspects.
Asif was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in Amar Colony. The cops said he fired three rounds at the team trying to intercept him. One bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, after which th police fired back and Asif was injured in the leg.
The police subsequently arrested Hemant and Mukesh. All three accused have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
The investigation is now examining the physical evidence collected from the park, the material recovered from the accused and the digital records being analysed by the FSL. The police are also verifying the claims about earlier incidents and the background of the three accused.
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