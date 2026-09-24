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  • /Digital wipes and dinner at an eatery: Post-crime actions revealed in Delhi’s Astha Kunj Park gang rape

Digital wipes and dinner at an eatery: Post-crime actions revealed in Delhi’s Astha Kunj Park gang rape

The police are examining whether the three accused had prior complaints against them, while a gym’s records and material recovered from their phones have added new leads to the investigation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Digital wipes and dinner at an eatery: Post-crime actions revealed in Delhi’s Astha Kunj Park gang rape
Image Credit: Delhi Police personnel near the spot where a man accused in the gang rape case was nabbed following an encounter on September 22. (Photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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