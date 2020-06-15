Digviajaya Singh booked by Bhopal Crime Branch for sharing edited video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing an edited video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old statement on liquor, and launched a probe in this connection.

The video reads in Hindi, "Liquor shops are opened but lockdown at temples and religious places. Great uncle, let them drink as much as they can".

The complaint was registered against Congress veteran Digvijaya after leaders of the ruling BJP on June 14 submitted a complaint to the Madhya Pradesh police demanding filing of an FIR for sharing the morphed video of Chief Minister Chouhan on his Twitter handle. A BJP delegation, headed by former minister Umashankar Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police, seeking a case against Digvijaya Singh for sharing the 'edited' video.

In their complaint to the crime branch, the BJP leaders said that Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government on January 12 this year. This 2.19-minute video was edited and a nine-second part of it was shared on Twitter by Singh to malign the image of the chief minister, the BJP leaders said in the complaint.

The BJP leaders in the police complaint said, during the Kamal Nath government in January this year, Chouhan had opposed the liquor policy of the government and opening of liquor shops in rural areas.

They demanded a case against the senior Congress leader and his associates for conspiring to malign the CM's image.

According to police, the social media monitoring cell has registered a separate case against a person under various sections of the IT Act for tempering with the video.