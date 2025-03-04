Dilip Jaiswal Re-Elected As Bihar BJP Chief Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Jaiswal has been re-elected as party president of Bihar. The state will face assembly elections later this year.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary told ANI that the organisation will move forward under his leadership.

"Today was the organization's election, our organization festival ended today. In our state, Dr. Dilip Jaiswal became the party president, and the organization will move forward under his leadership," he told reporters here.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also confirmed the development. "...Dilip Jaiswal ji has been re-elected as the state president... this will strengthen the party," he told reporters.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, speaking with ANI, exuded confidence about winning the state assembly polls.

"Dilip ji has been re-elected as Bihar state president and his tenure is bound to be historic... I am confident that this time we will get a historic victory in Bihar...", he told ANI

Meanwhile, the Bihar assembly witnessed a verbal exchange between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during JD-U leader's post-budget speech on Tuesday. In his speech, Kumar asserted that he played a "key role" in shaping the political career of Tejashwi's father, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.

As Kumar was making his speech, Tejashwi interrupted him, over which Kumar said, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your father what he became. Even the people from your caste questioned me on why I was supporting him, but I still did"

Kumar had last month expanded his cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs taking oath as ministers. Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Raju Kumar Singh took oath as ministers.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year.