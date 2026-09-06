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Dinesh Sharma appointed as Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

President Droupadi Murmu appoints BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Dinesh Sharma appointed as Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Image Credit: IANS

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