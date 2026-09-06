/Dinesh Sharma appointed as Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Dr Dinesh Sharma as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The appointment will come into effect from the date Dr Sharma assumes charge of the office, according to a press communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.
The official statement, signed by the President’s Press Secretary, Dr Manisha Verma, said the President was pleased to make the appointment. The communique was issued for immediate publication.
Dr Sharma, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, brings considerable administrative, political and academic experience to the new position.
Born on January 12, 1964, in Lucknow, Sharma served as Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister from 2017 to 2022 in the Yogi Adityanath-led government. During his tenure, he handled portfolios including higher education, technical education, science and technology, and information technology.
Before becoming Deputy Chief Minister, Sharma served as the Mayor of Lucknow for two terms. He was first elected in 2006 and returned to the post in 2012, securing his second term with a record margin.
Dr Sharma has also had a long academic career. He has been a professor of commerce at the University of Lucknow since the early 1990s, where he has guided several research scholars and continues to remain associated with academic activities.
He entered public life through student organisations and subsequently rose through the ranks of the BJP’s youth wing before taking on several key organisational responsibilities within the party.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a strategically significant Union Territory located in the Bay of Bengal, is administered by a Lieutenant Governor, who serves as both the constitutional head and the head of the administration. The position carries major responsibilities for governance and development, as well as coordination with the central government, particularly on matters concerning security, tourism, infrastructure and environmental conservation.
Admiral (Retd) Devendra Kumar Joshi has served as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory since October 2017. The latest appointment marks a change in leadership in the island territory, with Dr Dinesh Sharma expected to assume charge shortly.
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