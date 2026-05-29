Diplomatic moves, secret coordination: How India is getting its ships via Strait of Hormuz - Govt Explains | WATCH

Despite an ongoing war between the United States and Iran that has largely shut the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, India has managed to keep its vessels moving through the critical waterway, a feat that officials say depends on quiet diplomatic coordination rather than anything they are willing to discuss openly.

The latest vessel to make the crossing is the Nissos Keros, a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker carrying approximately 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil, which safely transited the strait on the night of 25-26 May and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 3 June. The ship carries foreign crew members and is among several Indian-linked vessels that have made the passage since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February triggered a full-scale conflict and effectively choked one of the world's most vital sea lanes.

Other vessels that have successfully transited the strait since the conflict began include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr, BW Elm, and Green Sanvi.

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Coordination was deliberately kept vague

When asked at a routine inter-ministerial press briefing on Friday how India coordinates with Iran and other parties to secure safe passage, Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, was candid about what he could not say.

Also Read: India-bound oil tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US talks

"In terms of how we coordinate with India and Iran, how do we decide the priority? I would not like to tell you how we coordinate for obvious reasons. So we coordinate through MEA, and that is where we are," he said. Priority for which vessels transit is determined in coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Fertilisers, with a coordinated priority list then used to facilitate movement.

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While briefing the media on the recent developments in #WestAsia, Shri Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, stated that all Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored. All seafarers in Persian Gulf remain… pic.twitter.com/5Z670R60Wc — Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (@shipmin_india) May 29, 2026

Sharma confirmed there are currently 13 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz -- one LPG tanker, five crude oil tankers, one chemical or product tanker, three container ships, two bulk carriers, and one dredger.

On whether publicly available ship-tracking data poses a security risk to vessel movement, Sharma was measured. "Any data that is in the public domain can be used either way by the person. It depends on his intention. But as of now, the data is helping us and you also to track the ships," he said.

Over 3,400 seafarers brought home

The human dimension of the crisis has kept the Ministry of Ports and the Directorate General of Shipping stretched for weeks. The control room established at the Directorate General of Shipping has handled more than 10,800 calls and over 24,098 emails since it was activated. In the past 96 hours alone, 500 calls and 1,332 emails were received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders.

So far, more than 3,422 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated from across the Gulf region, including 47 in the last 96 hours. Sharma confirmed that all Indian seafarers currently in the region are safe and that no incident involving Indian crew members, on either Indian-flagged or foreign-flagged vessels, has been reported. Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion reported.

The strait, which under normal conditions handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, remains largely closed despite a temporary ceasefire on 9 April halting active combat. Its future is one of the central sticking points in ongoing US-Iran negotiations, with the global economy facing mounting strain as pre-war oil reserves continue to diminish.

Also Read: Iran says ‘hostile drone’ shot down near Strait of Hormuz amid heightened Gulf tensions

(With IANS inputs)