/'Direct recruitment of sportspersons under ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao': CM Yogi

In a post on his social media account on X, the Chief Minister criticised the previous government’s tenure. He wrote that before 2017, the state was gripped by an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness, where daughters’ dreams were kept under watch, their aspirations were curbed, and talent was forced to wither in the absence of opportunities. Sports grounds were under the control of mafias, resources were lacking, and instead of giving wings to the aspirations of daughters, their dreams were confined within four walls.