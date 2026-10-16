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'Direct recruitment of sportspersons under ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao': CM Yogi

Highlighting the transformation brought about in the state through faith, development and heritage, the Chief Minister said that sportspersons were now being recruited directly under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao '.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
'Direct recruitment of sportspersons under ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao': CM Yogi
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'Direct recruitment of sportspersons under ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao': CM Yogi
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