Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963279https://zeenews.india.com/india/directed-by-indian-armed-force-bjps-witty-twist-to-pakistani-cricketer-haris-raufs-controversial-gesture-2963279.html
NewsIndia
ACC ASIA CUP 2025

'Directed By Indian Armed Force': BJP's Witty Twist To Pakistani Cricketer Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf's reaction during India-Pakistan Asia cup spread like wildfire, and videos of his gesture went viral on social media. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 08:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Directed By Indian Armed Force': BJP's Witty Twist To Pakistani Cricketer Haris Rauf's Controversial GestureImage: X/Video

Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf made headlines on and off the field for a controversial gesture that he used to taunt Indian fans during their landslide six-wicket defeat against the arch-rivals in the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. In the second innings, Rauf, who was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after Operation Sindoor in May this year.

While netizens reacted angrily to the claim, the Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video explaining what Rauf's gesture means in reality for Pakistan. In the video, as soon as Rauf gestures crash, the video shows India Air Force's bombing of Bahawalpur where Indian Armed Forces destroyes Jaish's terror camp. In the video, the text is shown - Directed By Indian Armed Forces.

Notably, India struck nine terror sites across Pakistan and PoK on May 7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes were carried out under the Operation Sindoor banner.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rauf's reaction spread like wildfire, and videos of his gesture went viral on social media. The 31-year-old drew flak from numerous Indian fans, who trolled and lampooned him for his action. During the incident, Rauf was teased by the fans with the chants of "Virat Kohli". 

Even though the talismanic Indian batter was absent from the fixture, considering he bid adieu to the format last year, Virat's name was used to invoke the memory of the 2022 T20 World Cup fixture between the two nations at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Virat played the famed "emperor's shot" and topped it up by flicking the ball for another maximum to eventually set up India's fabled win over Pakistan.

Apart from his theatrics on the boundary line, Rauf was also involved in a heated exchange with India opener Abhishek Sharma. Pandemonium ensued on the final ball of the fifth over. Gill flawlessly executed a short-arm jab to send the ball racing away for a four. After the end of the over, Abhishek and Rauf got into a fierce exchange, which forced Umpire Gazi Sohel to get involved and separate the two.

Another Pakistan player's celebratory gesture was also called into question. Sahibzada Farhan, who was one of the few Pakistan batters to show some spine against a relentless Indian attack, celebrated his half century with his bat pointed like a gun. This gesture again invited the ire of Indian fans who accused the Pakistani team of being spoilsports and indulging in needless drama. (With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh