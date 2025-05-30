A delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently visited Colombia, where Tharoor expressed disappointment with the Colombian government's response to India's anti-terror operation. Tharoor emphasised that the Colombian government expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after the Indian strikes, rather than sympathising with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Tharoor said, "We were a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which apparently expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after the Indian strikes, rather than sympathising with the victims of terrorism..."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading Group 5 of the all-party MPs delegation, recalled the Pahalgam terror attack and said the world rose up to condemn the terrorist attack, but that was as far as it went.

"India suffered a grievous terrorist attack on the 22nd of April... When this happened, of course, the world rose up to condemn the terrorist attack, but that was as far as it went. There was no action taken, not even by the country where these people had emerged from, Pakistan," he stated.

Tharoor stated that India is conscious of China's significant role in supplying 81 per cent of Pakistan's defence equipment, much of which is used for attack purposes.

"We are quite conscious that China supplies 81 per cent of all Pakistani defence equipment. Defence is a polite word, Pakistani military equipment. Much of it is not for defence but for attack," he said.