'Discussed situation in West Asia': EAM Jaishankar on bilateral meet with Iran FM Araghchi on sidelines of BRICS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday morning held a bilateral meeting with Iran Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, with the discussion centring around the situation in West Asia and its global implications.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that he had a "detailed conversation" with the Iranian Foreign Minister. He said, "Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi."

He added that the counterparts discussed the situation in West Asia and its "implications". Jaishankar said there was also an exchange of views on bilateral issues of "mutual interest.

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He said, "Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest."

He also appreciated Araghichi's participation in BRICS. He added, "Appreciate his participation in BRICS India 2026."

Earlier on Thursday, in a significant push to bolster regional stability and multilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The high-level interaction took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral trajectory between the two civilisational partners.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, called for countries to unite against American bullying, arguing that such practices must be consigned to the "dustbin of history."

Addressing the gathering, Araghchi said many countries present were familiar with "slight variations of the same repugnant coercion". He urged BRICS nations to respond collectively and more assertively.

"To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against US bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of the same repugnant coercion. It is high time for us to jointly step up and work towards making clear that those practices belong in the dustbin of history", he said.

"Today, our nations are closer to one another than ever before, and we cannot ignore the common and dangerous challenge we all face. History has shown that empires in decline will stop at nothing to arrest their inevitable fates. A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down", the Iranian Foreign Minister added.

Araghchi's comments come as several key global partners are gathered here in New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet.

As New Delhi chairs the two-day ministerial gathering on May 14 and 15, the presence of these key figures underscores the ascending strategic weight of the BRICS forum as a critical platform for mediation amidst the volatile situation in West Asia.