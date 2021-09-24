Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, deal with COVID, climate change: PM Narendra Modi after meeting President Joe Biden

Washington DC: Soon after his meeting with US President Joe Biden concluded at the White House, Prime Minister Modi said that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the mutual cooperation between India and the US.

PM Modi informed that he talked about working together to deal with global challenges like COVID-19 and climate change.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change.”

During the meet, Modi hailed Biden’s leadership and called for stronger ties between the two countries.

“Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US,” Modi told Biden.

Biden reciprocated Modi’s sentiment for closer ties. “Relationship between India and US, largest democracies in the world, is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter,” he said.

In the first meeting with Joe Biden since he became US President, Modi also hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship as a way to deal with the global challenges.

After Biden mentioned Gandhi, Modi thanked him and said, “President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji's ‘Jayanti’. On October 2, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi believed in trusteeship. This value is going to be very important in times to come in order to deal with the global challenges.”

The two leaders discussed several important global issues including COVID-19, trade and people-to-people connect.

“Trade holds importance on its own between India and the US. In this decade, we can be complementary to each other. There are many things with the US, that are needed by India and many things with India that can be useful for the US. Trade will be a major sector in this decade,” said PM Modi.

