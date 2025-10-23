‘Disgrace’: TMC Vs BJP In Bengal After Kali Idol Taken Away In Police Van

A war of words has erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal over the alleged vandalism of a Kali idol at Kakdwip near the Sundarbans. The saffron party has hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling it a “disgrace” after the idol of Maa Kali was taken away in a police van.

The ruling party in the state, Trinamool, has accused the BJP of playing politics. "The police have explained it. Some people are trying to play distorted politics out of it. Action is being taken by police," TMC said, NDTV reported.

BJP Leaders Remark

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari shared a post on X and hit out at TMC after the Maa Kali idol was taken into the prison van.

"Instead of arresting culprits, Kali idol was taken into prison van! And seven Hindu protectors were arrested. You can do whatever you want," he said.

"Mamata Baneree's police took away Maa Kali in a prison van! Shame, shame - there's no place to hide this disgrace," BJP's Amit Malviya said on X. He also accused the administration of attempting to bury the incident and added "Police initially intimidated villagers and locked the temple gates, but had to reopen them after strong protests from locals".

