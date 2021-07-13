Disgruntled Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu says AAP recognises his work and vision. What's cooking?

Is disgruntled Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu looking to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Punjab Assembly polls early next year? In a tweet which cricketer-turned-politician shared on Tuesday afternoon, Sidhu heaped praise on the AAP for recognising his work and vision. Sidhu's remark comes amidst continuous infighting in the Punjab Congress.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present 'Punjab Model'. It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu wrote.

Sidhu's tweet has raised speculation that he is warming up to Arvind Kejriwal's party. "If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can't escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate," he mentioned in another tweet.

Sidhu's had tweeted in response to an old video clip in which AAP leader Sanjay Singh was seen praising him for quitting the BJP in 2017 and for raising his voice against the Akali Dal and the Badal family.

Sidhu had quit the BJP in 2016, when he was then a Rajya Sabha MP. He later joined the Congress and won elections in 2017 from Amritsar East, a seat represented by his wife from BJP's quota until she revolted in 2016. But Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Amarinder Singh government and the Congress is making efforts to bring all leaders together ahead of next year's Assembly polls and present a united face of the party.

After Sidhu met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi separately, there is speculation that Priyanka Gandhi has suggested Sidhu's name as the Punjab Congress chief. However, Amarinder Singh and some of the other factions in the party are not accepting this formula. Sources said that Punjab leaders may accept him as the Working President, but not as a full-fledged state unit chief as the Chief Minister is keen on having a non-Sikh face as the state Congress President.

But Sidhu's today's tweet has led to speculations again, even though another section claimed that he was merely being sarcastic toward's Congress' opposition, AAP.

(with Agency inputs)

