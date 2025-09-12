Advertisement
Disha Patani Firing: Shots Outside Bareilly Home Over Alleged Saints Insult – Social Media Threat Emerges

Shots fired outside Disha Patani's Bareilly home at 4:30 AM over alleged insult to Premanand & Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Disha Patani Firing: Shots Outside Bareilly Home Over Alleged Saints Insult – Social Media Threat EmergesBollywood actor Disha Patani. (Photo: IANS)

In a shocking incident, shots were fired outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani's residence in Civil Lines, Bareilly, in the early hours of Friday, police confirmed. The attack, allegedly linked to the perceived insult of Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, has sparked concerns over escalating threats against the film industry. 

 

