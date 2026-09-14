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  • /Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty named in CBI FIR

Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty named in CBI FIR

In his statement, Satish Salian alleged that several people, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, were involved in an alleged conspiracy and subsequent cover-up surrounding his daughter’s death.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty named in CBI FIR
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty named in CBI FIR
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