/Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty named in CBI FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following directions from the Bombay High Court. The development came two days after Salian’s father, Satish Salian, recorded his statement before the CBI as part of its investigation into his daughter’s death.
In his statement, Satish Salian alleged that several people, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, were involved in an alleged conspiracy and subsequent cover-up surrounding his daughter’s death.
He said the role of several individuals needed to be examined in connection with alleged offences including criminal conspiracy, the creation and circulation of what he described as a false suicide narrative, and the alleged suppression, destruction or fabrication of evidence.
The statement names several individuals, including Aditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aditya Thackeray’s bodyguards, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh, DCP Vishal Thakur, Uddhav Thackeray and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh.
It also refers to several police officials and personnel associated with Malvani Police Station, doctors and staff allegedly linked to the delay in the post-mortem, officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina, security guards at Regent Galaxy Building and other individuals.
The allegations made in the statement are yet to be established, and the CBI's investigation is expected to examine the claims and the circumstances surrounding Salian’s death.
Earlier, the CBI had written to Malvani Police seeking documents and records related to the case to assist its investigation.
The FIR follows the Bombay High Court’s direction for registration of a case and a fresh investigation by the CBI. The court also directed that a senior CBI officer supervise the probe.
Disha Salian, a celebrity manager, died in Mumbai in June 2020. Her death came shortly before the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, triggering speculation and calls for a closer examination of the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.
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