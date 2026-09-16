/Disha Salian death case: Meet Seema Pahuja, the decorated CBI officer leading fresh probe?

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assigned SP Seema Pahuja to supervise its investigation into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is presently posted with the CBI's Special Crime Unit at its Delhi headquarters, has worked on several high-profile criminal cases, including the Hathras, Unnao and RG Kar investigations. She also received the Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officer in 2021.