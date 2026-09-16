/Disha Salian death case: Meet Seema Pahuja, the decorated CBI officer leading fresh probe?

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assigned SP Seema Pahuja to supervise its investigation into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is presently posted with the CBI's Special Crime Unit at its Delhi headquarters, has worked on several high-profile criminal cases, including the Hathras, Unnao and RG Kar investigations. She also received the Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officer in 2021.
Her new assignment came days after the agency registered a first information report (FIR) on September 13 following a direction from the Bombay High Court. The CBI is investigating allegations relating to murder, gang rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and fabrication of records.
The FIR has not named anyone as an accused at this stage. The court had directed that no person should be treated as an accused unless investigators find sufficient grounds based on the material collected during the probe.
Pahuja will supervise a team that is expected to probe the events surrounding Salian's death on the intervening night of June 8 and 9, 2020. Investigators are also expected to record statements of people who were present at a gathering at the Mumbai home of the deceased's fiancé, Rohan Roy, before her death. The team will examine available documents, digital material, forensic evidence and earlier investigation records.
She is a senior CBI investigator with experience in cases involving sexual violence, murder and complicated evidence trails. She is presently an SP with the Special Crime Unit at the agency's headquarters. She was part of the CBI team that investigated the 2020 Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh and also worked on the Unnao rape case.
Her previous assignments also include the 2024 RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata. She had earlier worked on the 2017 Gudiya rape and murder case in Shimla, where the CBI investigation eventually led to the conviction of a woodcutter.
Her work in complex investigations earned her the Gold Medal for the best investigating officer in 2021.
The CBI investigation will examine what happened around the time of Salian's death and assess the allegations made by her father, Satish Salian. He approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation, alleging that his daughter had been raped and murdered and that evidence had been suppressed.
The court on September 2 directed the central probing agency to register an FIR and conduct an investigation. The agency registered the FIR on September 13 based on the complaint and has started recording statements as part of the investigation.
The CBI is expected to examine people who were present at the gathering at Rohan Roy's residence on the night before Salian's death. Investigators will also examine the earlier police inquiry, medical and forensic records, digital evidence and other material available in the case.
The FIR invokes provisions dealing with criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder, disappearance of evidence and public servants allegedly framing incorrect records to protect offenders. These are allegations recorded in the FIR and will have to be established through the investigation.
Several well-known names appear in the FIR in connection with allegations that require investigation. They include Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, actors Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, along with other individuals and police officials. Their inclusion in the FIR does not mean that they have been made accused in the case.
The court had specifically directed the CBI not to treat anyone as an accused unless the investigating officer finds sufficient grounds for reasonable suspicion from the evidence collected during the investigation. The agency will therefore first examine the allegations, statements and available evidence before deciding whether any person should face further action.
Salian, 28, died after falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8, 2020. The Mumbai police had treated her death as suicide, while a Maharashtra SIT later found no foul play. Her death occurred six days before Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.
Her father later approached the high court and sought a fresh investigation into the circumstances of her death. The court directed the CBI to take up the case and register an FIR.
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