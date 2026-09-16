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  • /Disha Salian death case: Meet Seema Pahuja, the decorated CBI officer leading fresh probe?

Disha Salian death case: Meet Seema Pahuja, the decorated CBI officer leading fresh probe?

She has handled several major CBI investigations, including the Hathras and Unnao cases and the RG Kar rape-murder probe. She was also awarded the best investigating officer gold medal in 2021.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Disha Salian death case: Meet Seema Pahuja, the decorated CBI officer leading fresh probe?
Image Credit: L-R: CBI SP Seema Pahuja and deceased Disha Salian.

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