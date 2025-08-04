'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81, Leaves Behind Tribal Legacy That Shaped Jharkhand; Nation, Leaders Pay Tribute To Jharkhand Icon

Shibu Soren, a legendary tribal leader and one of the founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away on August 4, 2025 at the age of 81 at Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram Hospital due to kidney-related complications and a stroke.

PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders expressed their condolences after the demise of the former CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him as a grassroots leader committed to tribal empowerment.

“Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti”, PM Modi wrote this on his ‘X’ platform as a heartfelt respect for Jharkhand’s icon.

Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also shared his grief on Soren's demise through a post on ‘X’.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior JMM leader Shibu Soren ji. A strong voice of the tribal community, Soren ji dedicated his life to fighting for their rights and entitlements. His contribution to the creation of Jharkhand will always be remembered”.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to Hemant Soren ji, the entire Soren family, and all followers of Guruji, Rahul Gandhi wrote on his ‘X’ platform.

Home Minister Amit Shah too shared his heartfelt condolences.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior JMM leader Shibu Soren Ji.

A strong voice of the tribal community, Soren Ji dedicated his life to fighting for their rights and entitlements. His role in the creation of Jharkhand will always be remembered.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to Hemant Soren Ji, the entire Soren family, and all of Guruji’s supporters”, Shah wrote on his ‘X’.

The Jharkhand government has declared a three‑day state mourning from August 4 to August 6, cancelling official events and lowering the Flag as a mark of tribute. Parliament house's assembly is also adjourned as a mark of respect.

He had been hospitalized since June, 2025 and was on life support for over a month before his demise. Popularly Known as “Dishom Guru” by Santhal tribals, Soren played a major role in the movement for a separate state ‘Jharkhand’, which was formed in 2000.

Over a political career spanning over decades, he served three terms as Chief Minister of Jharkhand and was elected to the Lok Sabha multiple times starting in 1980. He has also held the Union Coal Ministry in the UPA government.