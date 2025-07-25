Dismantling Electoral Framework: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Warns Centre Over Voter List Row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin issued a sharp warning to the Centre over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Amid rising opposition protests and heated exchanges in Parliament, Stalin accused the BJP-led government of attempting to “delete” voices it cannot defeat through democratic means.

Addressing the media in Chennai, Stalin stated, “If you cannot defeat us, you seek to delete us. That’s the strategy being played out through this targeted voter revision.” He said the Centre’s move to selectively revise electoral rolls in opposition-ruled or politically sensitive regions was nothing short of “electoral cleansing,” and warned it posed a direct threat to democracy.

The remarks come as Opposition leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, continue their protests in the Parliament complex, accusing the Centre of orchestrating the SIR exercise to manipulate upcoming elections. Placards were torn and dumped in bins, symbolically rejecting the controversial revision.

The Special Intensive Revision (#SIR) is being misused to quietly erase voters from disadvantaged and dissenting communities, tilting the balance in favour of the BJP. This is not about reform. It is about engineering outcomes.



What happened in Bihar says it all: the Delhi… pic.twitter.com/RwzeTh1h93 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 25, 2025

Stalin's statement has added further momentum to the Opposition’s united stance on the issue. He said the attempt to revise voter rolls without state coordination raises serious questions about the intention behind the move.

“If Bihar today, then which state tomorrow? This is not just about one region. This is about dismantling the electoral framework that safeguards our democracy,” Stalin said.

He also called on other non-BJP state governments to remain vigilant and demand transparency from the Election Commission of India.

There has been no formal response from the Centre to Stalin’s accusations. However, BJP leaders maintain that the SIR is a routine electoral update aimed at cleaning up outdated rolls. Opposition parties reject this claim, saying the unilateral nature of the move suggests political motives.