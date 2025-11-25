Disproportionate Assets Case: Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 10 Locations Across 8 Districts Targeting Govt Officers

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta officials carried out raids at 10 different places across the state on Tuesday, targeting government officers suspected of having assets beyond their known sources of income. The search operations were conducted in the districts of Mandya, Bidar, Mysuru, Dharwad, Haveri, Bengaluru, Shivamogga, and Davanagere.

According to the Lokayukta, the raids were linked to the properties of several government officials, including Assistant Executive Engineer of the PWD department D.M. Girish, Chief Accounts Officer (Town Planning) in Mandya C. Puttaswamy, Chief Engineer of the Upper Krishna Project in Bidar Prem Singh, Revenue Inspector of Hootagalli Municipality in Mysuru C. Ramaswamy, and Assistant Professor at Karnataka University in Dharwad Subhash Chandra.

The raids are also taking place at the properties of Senior Veterinary Examiner Huilgol Sathish, Executive Engineer in the Office of the Project Director, Haveri, Shekappa, Office Superintendent at the Regional Transport Office, Electronics City, Bengaluru, P. Kumaraswamy, and First Division Assistant at SIMS Medical College, Shivamogga, C.N. Lakshmipathi.

Previous RTO Raids in Bengaluru

It can be recalled that on November 7, Karnataka Lokayukta raided six Bengaluru RTOs and uncovered large-scale irregularities. The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted surprise raids across six Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Bengaluru following several complaints from the public. The raided locations included Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Yelahanka, Kasturinagar and K.R. Puram.

Earlier Fraud Detection of Rs.381 Crore Assets

Karnataka Lokayukta also conducted raids against 12 officials, seized Rs 381 crore in the Disproportionate Assets case. The searches were carried out on October 14, 2025, across 48 locations including residences, offices, and properties belonging to the officers and their relatives.

Preliminary findings from the raids targeting 12 government officials and their relatives across 48 locations in Karnataka show assets worth an astonishing Rs. 381.08 crore. The seized wealth includes land, houses, cash, jewellery, vehicles, and other movable and immovable properties believed to be disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The Karnataka government has intensified its crackdown on corruption, and these raids reflect its commitment to ensuring that the common public does not suffer because of the greed of officials. The aim is to make sure government employees serve people honestly, without demanding bribes or favors.

(From the Inputs of IANS)