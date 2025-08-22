Disruption At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Public Event After Attack, Man Ejected From Event | VIDEO

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s first public engagement since being assaulted at her residence was marred by chaos earlier today. The incident occurred during an event in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi’s key garment district, when a man began shouting slogans against her following a dispute with local traders. Police promptly escorted him from the venue.

In a related development, authorities detained two individuals suspected of attempting to cause a disturbance near the same event.

#WATCH | Delhi | Police have caught two separate individuals who were suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue of an event being attended by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in Gandhi Nagar pic.twitter.com/Iw2BFpJHFR — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister was attending ‘Vastrika’, a programme held in Gandhi Nagar, marking her return to public life after the recent attack. She is also scheduled to appear at the grand finale of ‘Ideathon’, an event organised by the state industries department, at the Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri at 4:00 pm today.

On Wednesday, 20 August 2025, Gupta was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public grievance hearing) session at her camp office by Rajeshbhai Khimji, a 41-year-old man from Rajkot. He was arrested, and a case has been registered against him under several charges, including attempt to murder. Following the incident, Gupta remained at her official residence in Civil Lines.

Media sources indicate that she is also expected to return to her office at the Delhi Secretariat later today.

Speaking on Thursday, Gupta reaffirmed her commitment to public outreach through her ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme, announcing that it would now be held in every assembly constituency, rather than being confined to her residence.

“Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi,” she said, referring to the attack. “Women possess double the strength to overcome difficulties and must endure countless tests to prove themselves. I am ready too.”