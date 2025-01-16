Advertisement
https://zeenews.india.com/india/distorting-history-mamata-slams-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-s-true-independence-remark-on-ram-temple-2844405.html
‘Distorting History’: Mamata Slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘True Independence’ Remark On Ram Temple

Bhagwat had said the date of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the "true independence" of Bharat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
File Photo

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for equating the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya with the attainment of "true independence" by India, asserting that it was an attempt to distort history.

Bhagwat had said the date of the Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the "true independence" of Bharat, which had faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

"This is anti-national. I strongly condemn this. This is a dangerous remark, it should be withdrawn. This is an attempt to distort history. We are dedicated to keeping our Independence intact, ready to sacrifice our lives for India, but not to tolerate this," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna.

