District Judge for five minutes: Woman seizes judge’s chair in Varanasi court, demands witnesses and evidence

A middle-aged woman created an absolute panic and chaos in the Varanasi District court on Friday when she bypassed security, stormed the courtroom, and occupied the District Judge’s official seat, declaring herself the presiding judge. The incident has raised serious questions regarding court security. The woman managed to seize the dais before security personnel or staff could intervene.

'Order, Order! I Am the Judge Today'

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred shortly after the court opened for morning proceedings. Taking advantage of a momentary lapse in staff vigilance, the woman quietly slipped into the District Judge's courtroom. She immediately ascended the elevated dais, sat in the judge's chair, and began banging the gavel on the table.

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The attendees and officials were in a shock for some time as the drama unfolded. The woman repeatedly shouted, "Order, Order!" When startled lawyers and court staff rushed forward to intervene, she fiercely confronted them, stating, "Today, I am the District Judge. Present the witnesses and evidence before me!"

She then grabbed the ongoing case files laid out on the table, adamantly insisting that she would conduct the day's hearings herself. When anyone attempted to approach or calm her down, she aggressively threatened them.

Chaos broke out in Varanasi when Vandana Gupta, 50, stormed the district judge’s courtroom, sat in the judge’s chair, and declared herself judge. She banged the gavel and demanded case files before police detained her. The incident, which happened while the judge was on leave,… pic.twitter.com/96fcqgktwH — DNA (@dna) June 12, 2026

Police Intervention and Arrest

As the commotion escalated, a heavy police contingent was deployed to the courtroom. Moving past her threats, police personnel forces eventually managed to pull her away from the dais by force. The woman has been identified as Vandana Gupta, a 50-year-old resident of the Shivpur area.

She was taken into custody on the spot and transferred to the Cantt Police Station for further interrogation and medical evaluation.

Major Security Lapse Sparks Inquiry

The high-voltage drama has exposed a glaring loophole in the judicial compound's security apparatus. Investigators confirmed that the District Judge was on leave at the time of the incident, leaving the courtroom particularly vulnerable.

In response to the chaos, Additional District Judge Yajuvendra Vikram Singh rushed to the scene to assess the situation. Expressing severe displeasure over the absence of security personnel at the designated courtroom entrance, Judge Singh has officially demanded an immediate, detailed report on the lapse.

While there have been multiple cases of people impersonating as judges or IAS officers to con people, it’s perhaps one of the incidents when something like this happened.