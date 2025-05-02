Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the Congress-led INDIA bloc and said that today’s inauguration event will “disturb the sleep of many”. He was apparently pointing towards Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was also present during the event.

The Prime Minister was in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other dignitaries present during the inauguration ceremony of Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport https://t.co/wDa7GdmVmk pic.twitter.com/wi657FMAMT — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

While speaking during the event, PM Modi took a dig at the Congress party and said, "I want to tell Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), you are a strong pillar of the INDI alliance; Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here." "Today's event is going to disturb the sleep of many," he further stated.

The translator who translated the message in Hindi to Malayalam did not deliver the exact translation. PM Modi said, "The message has gone wherever it has to go."

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: At the inauguration event of Vizhinjam port, PM Modi says, " I want to tell CM, you are a strong pillar of INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here. Today's event is going to disturb the sleep of many" pic.twitter.com/UQvFrslWBP — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Earlier on Thursday, Tharoor received PM Modi when the latter arrived in Thiruvananthapuram.

He then took a swipe at Delhi Airport in a post on the social media platform X, "Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency."

Also Read: Tharoor’s ‘Dysfunctional’ Jibe At Delhi Airport On Way To Receive PM

Vizhinjam International Seaport

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' worth Rs 8,900 crore in the presence of Kerala CM, Congress MP Tharoor, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandreshekar among others.

PM Modi emphasised that the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an example of "new-age development," as it is situated at the confluence of a deep sea. He added that the seaport will boost trade, commerce, and will be particularly beneficial for Kerala's economy.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM extended the gratitude of PM Modi on behalf of the people of Kerala to dedicate the landmark project to the nation.

(with ANI inputs)