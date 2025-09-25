Disturbing revelations have come to light in an FIR filed against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Partha Sarathy, who has been accused of sexually harassing and molesting several women students at the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

The accused, who served as the institute’s director, allegedly targeted female students enrolled under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, secret surveillance cameras were installed inside the girls’ hostel under the pretext of security.

Investigations later revealed that much of the CCTV footage had been deliberately erased.

The report also mentions that one student was forced to change her name, while others were coerced into visiting the Swami’s private quarters late at night and even compelled to travel abroad with him.

According to the statements recorded by the police, many victims have alleged that they were harassed, sent obscene WhatsApp messages and texts, and subjected to unwanted physical contact by the accused, who was residing on the institute campus.

The victims further alleged that some female faculty and administrative staff encouraged and coerced them into complying with his demands.