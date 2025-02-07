‘Ditch English, Dress Traditional’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindus

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called on Hindus to wear traditional attire, avoid speaking in English, and travel only within local areas. Speaking at the Hindu Religious Convention in Cherukolppuzha, Kerala, on February 6, Bhagwat emphasized the need for Hindus to align their lifestyle, language, and clothing with tradition, reports The News Minute.

The RSS chief suggested that Hindu families should hold weekly discussions to evaluate whether their way of life adheres to these principles. The Print quoted Bhagwat saying, “We should ponder if the language we speak, the places we travel to, and our clothes are aligned with tradition. We should travel to places in our own localities and visit our own brothers who need help. We should not speak in English. We should eat our local cuisine. While attending events, we should wear our own traditional clothing styles, not western outfits.”

Bhagwat made these remarks while inaugurating the Hindu Ekta Sammelan (Hindu Unity Convention), which was part of the 113th Hindu Religious Convention in Cherukolppuzha. He also spoke about Hinduism’s core values, stating that the religion is rooted in truth, kindness, hygiene, and meditation, reports The Hindu.

Touching upon the caste system, Bhagwat asserted that caste hierarchy does not align with Hinduism’s fundamental framework. “The concept of caste hierarchy exists outside the core principles of Hinduism. Those who practice the faith should discard it without hesitation,” he reportedly said. However, he also insisted that Sanatana Dharma, which is often associated with caste structures, calls for unity among Hindus.

Bhagwat further urged Hindus to unite for survival and strength, but cautioned against misuse of power. “Strength has its own fears. The way it’s used is important. It shouldn’t harm anyone else,” he stated.

Addressing religious conflicts worldwide, the RSS chief claimed that most disputes arise from people asserting the supremacy of their own beliefs. However, he argued that Hinduism is different, as it follows Sanatana Dharma, reports suggest.