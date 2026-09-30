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  • /Divya Mittal may contest 2027 UP elections from Chhanbey seat: Can the Ex-IAS officer shatter a 60-year jinx to become MLA?

Divya Mittal may contest 2027 UP elections from Chhanbey seat: Can the Ex-IAS officer shatter a 60-year jinx to become MLA?

Mittal has not named her constituency so far. Chhanbey is being discussed as a possible option because of her earlier posting in Mirzapur and her work in Lahuria Dah village. No independent candidate has won the seat since 1967.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Divya Mittal may contest 2027 UP elections from Chhanbey seat: Can the Ex-IAS officer shatter a 60-year jinx to become MLA?
Image Credit: (Photo: X)

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Zee Media Bureau

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