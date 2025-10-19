Diwali 2025: After Delhi-NCR, Chennai Witnesses Huge Rush On City Roads And Terminals

Diwali 2025: As Diwali approaches, the excitement among those living away from their hometowns for work or studies reaches a peak. Eager to reunite with their families and celebrate the festival, thousands begin their journey home, leading to a sharp increase in passenger traffic across trains, flights, and even metro services. Public places and roads grow noticeably crowded during this time. In Chennai, this annual travel rush began as early as October 16 this year, marking one of the city’s busiest travel weekends, as residents set out to celebrate the festival of lights with their loved ones.

The news agency IANS reported that a massive exodus was seen across bus stands, railway stations, and highways as people set out to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with family and friends.

Chennai Rush And Crowd Management Amid Diwali Travels

To manage the travel rush, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) arranged a total of 20,378 special bus services from Chennai to various districts across the state.

In addition to the regular fleet of 2,092 buses, 2,834 special buses were pressed into service daily, carrying thousands of passengers to southern and western districts.

IANS further reported, citing official data, that over the past three days alone, 6,15,992 passengers have travelled in government buses from Chennai.

On Saturday, 4,926 buses, including both regular and special services, transported around 2,56,152 passengers, the transport department said.

Despite the additional services, most bus stands remained overcrowded, with passengers waiting for hours to board.

The rush was equally intense at Chennai Central, Egmore, and Tambaram railway stations, where all southbound trains were packed to capacity.

Meanwhile, private vehicles added to the congestion on arterial highways such as the GST Road. Long lines of cars moved bumper-to-bumper, giving the impression of a slow-moving parade stretching from Tambaram to Chengalpattu and beyond.

How Many People Are Travelling From Chennai This Diwali?

According to the official estimates from the transport department, around 18 lakh people have already left Chennai to celebrate Deepavali in their native towns:

- Of these, 9.5 lakh travelled by train,

- 6.15 lakh by government buses,

- Around two lakh by omnibuses

- 1.5 lakh in private cars.

(with IANS inputs)