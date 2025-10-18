Diwali 2025: Why India Facing A Hidden Silver Shortage And Soaring Prices

New Delhi: India is witnessing a significant shortage of silver ahead of Diwali. World’s largest consumer of silver, the country is witnessing domestic prices rise roughly 10 percent above international levels. Heavy festival demand and investment activity have intensified the pressure. Silver Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have paused new purchases, while jewellers struggle to meet consumer demand during the festive season.

Why The Shortage Is Happening

Global silver demand has exceeded supply over the past four years. The surplus from the previous five years has been exhausted. In 2025, production is still insufficient to meet demand. Around 70 percent of silver is produced as a byproduct of other metals, so production cannot quickly scale up even with rising prices.

Demand for silver in solar energy and high-tech industries is increasing. Investment demand in coins, bars and ETFs is rising due to the scarcity. September saw the United States include silver in its list of critical minerals, prompting large shipments from India’s suppliers.

Imports Drop In 2025

India relies on imports for more than 80 percent of its silver needs. Silver is used in cookware, jewellery, coins, bars, solar panels and electronics. In the first eight months of 2025, imports fell 42 percent to 3,302 tonnes. Investment demand, especially in ETFs, surged, consuming surplus stock imported in 2024 and creating the need for new imports.

Why India Cannot Import More

Banks typically import more silver when prices rise, but major producing countries are experiencing shortages. Industrial and investment demand combined with logistical challenges has tightened the market further. In London, borrowing costs for silver have increased over 30 percent.

ETFs Halt New Purchases

In September, silver ETFs recorded an investment of Rs 53.42 billion, continuing into October. Rules require ETFs to hold silver corresponding to investor inflows. When attempts were made to purchase more silver, prices were high. To shield investors from excessive costs, ETFs stopped new purchases.

Impact Of The Shortage

The silver shortage is affecting manufacturing and the festive market. Cookware production has become difficult, and coins and bars, popular as Diwali gifts, are selling at high prices. Investors are holding onto existing silver expecting further price rises, reducing scrap supply and tightening the market even more.