Diwali-Chhath Vande Bharat Special: Indian Railways Announces Two VB Trains; Check Route, Fare, Halts, Other Details

Vande Bharat Special: In wake of the heavy festive rush toward Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during Diwali and Chhath, the Indian Railways has announced two Vande Bharat Express special trains between New Delhi and Patna. The initiative is aimed at easing travel woes for thousands of passengers who face difficulties securing tickets during the festival season. Officials said the move reflects the Railways’ commitment to providing safe and comfortable travel options during periods of high demand. The services will operate from October 11 to November 17, 2025, ensuring smooth connectivity between the national capital and Bihar’s capital city.

Route and Schedule

Two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains— 02252/02251 and 02254/02253 - will operate on the New Delhi–Patna route during this period.

Vande Bharat Train 02252 will depart from New Delhi every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, beginning October 11, while its return counterpart, 02251, will run from Patna every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Similarly, train 02253 will follow the same outbound schedule from New Delhi, and train 02254 will operate the return leg from Patna on matching days. In total, each set will make 16 round trips, catering to passengers traveling home for the festive celebrations.

Halts and Timings

The Vande Bharat Express will depart New Delhi at 8:35 AM, making stops at key junctions such as Aligarh, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction (Mughalsarai) before arriving at Patna Junction at 9:30 PM.

On the return journey, the train will leave Patna at 10:00 AM, halting at Ara, Buxar, Mughalsarai, and other intermediate stations, reaching New Delhi at 11:30 PM.

Fare And Onboard Experience

The Railways has set the Chair Car fare at Rs 2,595, while the Executive Class ticket will cost Rs 4,675. Both fares include meal services—tea, snacks, and full meals—ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable and convenient journey.

Boost For Festive Connectivity

The introduction of these high-speed Vande Bharat specials is expected to significantly improve festive travel between Delhi-NCR and Bihar, providing passengers with a reliable, fast, and modern alternative. With enhanced comfort and efficiency, the new services are set to make Diwali and Chhath celebrations more accessible for thousands of families traveling home.