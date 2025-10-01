Diwali Cleaning Hacks: How To Deep Clean Your Home Without The Stress | A Step-By-Step Guide

Indian festivals are not just about celebrations and sweets — they also bring with them the tradition of deep cleaning the house. Whether it’s Diwali or Durga Puja, cleaning the home is seen as a way to welcome prosperity and divine blessings. For many families, it’s a cherished ritual passed down through generations.

But festival cleaning can feel overwhelming if not done the right way. From cleaning every nook and corner to organising every last storage space, it takes planning and execution.

10 Festival Cleaning Hacks For Home:

1- Start With A Checklist

Break down your cleaning spaces into sections — living room, kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, and balconies. Make a checklist to tackle each area so it does not get overwhelming.

2- Declutter Before You Clean

Donate or discard unused clothes, broken appliances, or expired items from the kitchen and bathroom.

3- Clean Ceiling Fans And THESE Things

The top-down approach can work wonders. Start by dusting fans, wiping walls, and cleaning cobwebs from ceilings and corners.

4- Disinfect Kitchen Area

Use cleaning supplies to clean the cabinets, drawer interiors, and countertops to remove grease and stains.

5- Pooja Items

Clean and shine your puja utensils and decorative items made of metal.

6- Curtains, Bed Linen and Cushions

Wash all the linens, curtains, and even cushion covers to get the festive vibe.

7- Deep Clean Bathrooms

Scrub tiles, taps, and basins, and spray fresh smells to give your bathroom that freshness.

8- Organize Wardrobes and Storage Units

Wipe down all shelves, vacuum drawers, and neatly organize your clothes and essentials.

9- Clean Floors

Mopping the floor is a common practice in Indian households before pujas and hence the deep cleaning before festivals deserves that extra effort during mopping and brooming.

10- Balcony and Entrance

Sweep and wash your entrance and balcony areas. Decorate with rangoli or flowers to create a festive vibe.

A clean, organized, and fresh space sets the tone for joy, harmony, and positivity during celebrations. Start early, involve the family, and let the festive magic begin.