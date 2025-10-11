Diwali Firecrackers Back In Delhi? Supreme Court Reserves Order On Lifting Ban With Conditions

Delhi-NCR residents may be able to celebrate Diwali with firecrackers this year after the Supreme Court indicated it could relax the absolute ban currently in place. However, any permission would come with stringent time restrictions aimed at balancing festival celebrations with air quality concerns.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 10:55 AM IST | Source: Bureau