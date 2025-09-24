Diwali Gift For Indian Railways' Employees: Modi Govt Approves 78 Days Bonus For Over 10.91 Lakh Staff - Check Who Gets How Much

Bonus For Railway Employees: In a Diwali gift for around 11 lakh employees of the Indian Railways as the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved 78 78-day productivity-linked bonus for them. In a statement, the Union Cabinet said that the decision has been taken in recognition of the excellent performance of the employees.

"In recognition of the excellent performance by the railway staff, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs 1,865.68 crore to 10,91,146 railway employees," said the Union Cabinet.

78 Days PLB

The cabinet further said that the payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja / Dussehra holidays. "This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages is being paid to about 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways," it said.

Who Will Get What - Bonus Details

The performance of Railways in the year 2024-25 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1614.90 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 7.3 billion passengers.

"The maximum payable amount of PLB, equivalent to 78 days’ wages for each eligible railway employee, is Rs 17,951. The above amount will be paid to various categories of railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guard), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group ‘C’ staff," said the cabinet.

Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur – Rajgir – Tilaiya Line

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the doubling of Bakhtiyarpur – Rajgir – Tilaiya single railway line section (104 km) in Bihar with total cost of Rs 2,192 crore (approx.). The project covering four Districts in the state of Bihar will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 104 Kms.

Multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approx. 1,434 villages and about 13.46 lakh population and two Aspirational Districts (Gaya and Nawada), said the Cabinet.