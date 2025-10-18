Diwali Horror Trip: Passengers Trapped In Train Bathrooms As 1-KM Traffic Jams Grind Expressways To Halt | Latest Updates

An unprecedented surge in traffic and passenger movement is being witnessed across India, particularly in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), ahead of the major festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali. With Diwali falling on a Monday, the extended weekend has prompted a mass exodus of commuters from Delhi-NCR, resulting in massive traffic jams at toll plazas, slow-moving city traffic, and overflowing railway stations.

Expressways See Kilometer-Long Queues

Major national arteries are facing crippling bottlenecks as people rush to their hometowns.

Toll Plaza Chaos: Toll plazas on key routes like the Agra Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway have seen jams stretching over a kilometer, severely inconveniencing travelers.

National Highways Affected: Outside of the Delhi-NCR, a similar situation was reported in Maharashtra. Pictures from the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Karad show massive gridlock, with travelers taking several hours to cover distances as short as 2 kilometers.

#WATCH | Traffic congestion witnessed at Moolchand flyover in Delhi amid the Diwali rush, ahead of the festival on 20 October. pic.twitter.com/ZkB6KITKI5 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

The Weekend Effect: The jam intensified on Friday evening and Saturday morning as salaried professionals took advantage of the Saturday and Sunday off, extending their holiday travel.

Delhi Markets And Roads Overwhelmed

Within the capital, heavy traffic and dense crowds have made both shopping and commuting a challenge.

Shopping Frenzy: Delhi’s famous markets, including the Lajpat Nagar Central Market, witnessed huge crowds of shoppers. Despite the deployment of police teams, CCTV surveillance, and continuous safety announcements, managing the influx of customers remains a challenge.

City Traffic Crawls: Roads in South Delhi, particularly the stretch from Kalkaji Mandir towards Nehru Place/Chirag Delhi and Modi Mill, saw severe congestion starting early Saturday morning, following similar chaos on Friday evening. Vehicles were reduced to a crawl, causing major difficulty for those heading toward the airport or other key destinations.

Railway Stations Overflowing with Passengers

India's railway network is experiencing one of the busiest periods of the year, with stations struggling to manage the sheer volume of travelers.

Platform Rush: New Delhi Railway Station and Anand Vihar Railway Station are heavily crowded as passengers arrive in large numbers to catch trains to their hometowns.

Appalling Train Conditions: Commuting conditions inside the trains are dire. General coaches are so packed that people are forced to stand and travel even in bathroom areas. Even AC coaches are congested, with passengers reportedly taking hours just to reach their reserved seats after boarding.

Crowd Control Measures: Police forces have been heavily deployed at platforms to control the crowd. Ropes have been installed to manage the flow of people and prevent a rush onto the tracks when a train arrives, while continuous public announcements guide the passengers.

