Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3037451https://zeenews.india.com/india/djb-water-supply-shutdown-chandrawal-maintenance-helpline-numbers-3037451.html
NewsIndiaDelhi water alert: 15-hour supply shutdown today; full list of affected areas and DJB tanker helplines
DELHI JAL BOARD

Delhi water alert: 15-hour supply shutdown today; full list of affected areas and DJB tanker helplines

Delhi water alert: The Delhi Jal Board has announced a major water supply shutdown for Chandrawal Water Works on 15th April. Expect low pressure or no water in Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, and South Delhi through 16th April. View the full list of affected areas and emergency tanker contact numbers.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 08:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi water alert: 15-hour supply shutdown today; full list of affected areas and DJB tanker helplinesResidents crowd around a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board to fill their containers in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

The Delhi Jal Board has issued a critical water advisory affecting various areas within the city. A scheduled shutdown of the water supply will take place to allow for maintenance of the Chandrawal Water Works building (CWW) on 15th April from 10 a.m. and will last approximately 6 hours or more. 

Three reasons have been identified for the need to shut down the CWW facility. One, failure of parts (single-phase changing panel) in the event of sudden failure; two, replacement of parts (HT cancelling) due to deterioration; and three, major repairs required because of mineral deposit buildup.

DJB has indicated potential low water pressure or no water supply in all affected areas on 16th April as a result of this shutdown.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

List of affected areas

The disruption will impact several prominent neighborhoods in North, Central, and South Delhi, including:

North Delhi: Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and surrounding areas, Kamla Nagar, and Shakti Nagar.

Central & West Delhi: Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, and Prem Nagar.

South & Southwest Delhi: Inderpuri, parts of Delhi Cantonment, and various South Delhi localities.

Emergency water tanker contact information: The DJB has made it clear that citizens are to store sufficient water to meet their needs and to use judiciously. As we prepare for emergencies, you may need to contact one of our regional control rooms to request water tankers.

Region contact numbers

  • Idgah - 9650094180, 9695176301
  • Gulabi Bagh / Shastri Nagar - 8595668549, 9650077226
  • I.P. Estate - 8950010116, 9650094498
  • Rajinder Nagar (R-Block) - 9650094530, 8527819322
  • Chandrawal WW-II - 9650094498, 9650391299
  • R.K. Puram - 9650281112 , 7678667426

ALSO READAmravati minor abuse scandal: 19-year-old arrested after 100+ viral videos surface; CM Fadnavis monitors probe

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pat Cummins
Good news for SRH ! Pat Cummins likely to rejoin squad ahead of CSK clash
Delhi-Dehradun expressway
Delhi-Dehradun Eway: Property prices to increase by 15–25%; Should you invest?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on brink of history, likely to break Tendulkar's record
assault case
Delhi LG praises swift police action in army officer assault case
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir's Tulip garden sees massive 3.5 lakh footfall in 2026
women reservation
Karnataka: Kumaraswamy says 33% women's reservation will transform politics
 Pakistan
Pakistan: Imran Khan's sisters denied meeting at Adiala jail
mobility
World’s 7 longest railway platforms revealed: India dominates with 6 entries
Rahul Sinha DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: Why Trump called PM Modi before striking a deal with Iran
United States
The Hormuzian Claw: The new superweapon born out of US–Iran conflict