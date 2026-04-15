Delhi water alert: 15-hour supply shutdown today; full list of affected areas and DJB tanker helplines
Delhi water alert: The Delhi Jal Board has announced a major water supply shutdown for Chandrawal Water Works on 15th April. Expect low pressure or no water in Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, and South Delhi through 16th April. View the full list of affected areas and emergency tanker contact numbers.
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The Delhi Jal Board has issued a critical water advisory affecting various areas within the city. A scheduled shutdown of the water supply will take place to allow for maintenance of the Chandrawal Water Works building (CWW) on 15th April from 10 a.m. and will last approximately 6 hours or more.
Three reasons have been identified for the need to shut down the CWW facility. One, failure of parts (single-phase changing panel) in the event of sudden failure; two, replacement of parts (HT cancelling) due to deterioration; and three, major repairs required because of mineral deposit buildup.
DJB has indicated potential low water pressure or no water supply in all affected areas on 16th April as a result of this shutdown.
List of affected areas
The disruption will impact several prominent neighborhoods in North, Central, and South Delhi, including:
North Delhi: Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and surrounding areas, Kamla Nagar, and Shakti Nagar.
Central & West Delhi: Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, and Prem Nagar.
South & Southwest Delhi: Inderpuri, parts of Delhi Cantonment, and various South Delhi localities.
Emergency water tanker contact information: The DJB has made it clear that citizens are to store sufficient water to meet their needs and to use judiciously. As we prepare for emergencies, you may need to contact one of our regional control rooms to request water tankers.
Region contact numbers
- Idgah - 9650094180, 9695176301
- Gulabi Bagh / Shastri Nagar - 8595668549, 9650077226
- I.P. Estate - 8950010116, 9650094498
- Rajinder Nagar (R-Block) - 9650094530, 8527819322
- Chandrawal WW-II - 9650094498, 9650391299
- R.K. Puram - 9650281112 , 7678667426
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