DK Shivakumar alleges Rs 5 crore bribe offer to Odisha congress MLAs for Rajya Sabha cross-voting

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged on Sunday that four Odisha men tried luring Congress MLAs with Rs 5 crore offers each to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha polls, dubbing it a fresh "Operation Kamala."

He said the legislators refused the offer and reported the matter to party leaders.

"Four people from Odisha met our party MLAs staying in Bidadi and lured them with Rs 5 crore each for cross-voting. But our MLAs sent them away, saying they were not ready for horse trading," Shivakumar said.

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When asked if a complaint would be filed against those attempting the lure, Shivakumar affirmed, "Definitely, a complaint will be filed. The law will handle what comes next."

He fielded media queries near the KPCC office and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Sadashivnagar residence on Sunday.

"Four people from Odisha booked a room with the help of a resident of Batarayanapura, Suresh. Later, when our MLAs were lured, our party MLAs brought this matter to our attention. Out of the four lured, two escaped, and the other two were caught. They have admitted that they came for this purpose. They brought blank cheques. Through this, Operation Kamala is being carried out. The AICC secretary and other leaders will inform about other matters," he said.

When asked about meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "Can the party's MLAs meet the BJP president without meeting the party president?"

When asked if the state bypolls announcement would come at the Election Commission's media briefing, he replied, "Let it happen—we're fully prepared. No doubts here; we've compiled all reports, consulted every leader, and are geared up for the elections."

On whether the Davangere ticket row was sorted, Shivakumar dismissed concerns: "What confusion? There is none. All leaders have agreed to abide by the party's call."



(with ANI inputs)

