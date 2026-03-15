Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3027130https://zeenews.india.com/india/dk-shivakumar-alleges-rs-5-crore-bribe-offer-to-odisha-congress-mlas-for-rajya-sabha-cross-voting-3027130.html
NewsIndiaDK Shivakumar alleges Rs 5 crore bribe offer to Odisha congress MLAs for Rajya Sabha cross-voting
RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS

DK Shivakumar alleges Rs 5 crore bribe offer to Odisha congress MLAs for Rajya Sabha cross-voting

"Four people from Odisha met our party MLAs staying in Bidadi and lured them with Rs 5 crore each for cross-voting. But our MLAs sent them away, saying they were not ready for horse trading," Shivakumar said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DK Shivakumar alleges Rs 5 crore bribe offer to Odisha congress MLAs for Rajya Sabha cross-voting(File Photo IANS)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged on Sunday that four Odisha men tried luring Congress MLAs with Rs 5 crore offers each to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha polls, dubbing it a fresh "Operation Kamala."

He said the legislators refused the offer and reported the matter to party leaders.

"Four people from Odisha met our party MLAs staying in Bidadi and lured them with Rs 5 crore each for cross-voting. But our MLAs sent them away, saying they were not ready for horse trading," Shivakumar said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked if a complaint would be filed against those attempting the lure, Shivakumar affirmed, "Definitely, a complaint will be filed. The law will handle what comes next."
He fielded media queries near the KPCC office and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Sadashivnagar residence on Sunday.

"Four people from Odisha booked a room with the help of a resident of Batarayanapura, Suresh. Later, when our MLAs were lured, our party MLAs brought this matter to our attention. Out of the four lured, two escaped, and the other two were caught. They have admitted that they came for this purpose. They brought blank cheques. Through this, Operation Kamala is being carried out. The AICC secretary and other leaders will inform about other matters," he said.

When asked about meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "Can the party's MLAs meet the BJP president without meeting the party president?"

When asked if the state bypolls announcement would come at the Election Commission's media briefing, he replied, "Let it happen—we're fully prepared. No doubts here; we've compiled all reports, consulted every leader, and are geared up for the elections."

On whether the Davangere ticket row was sorted, Shivakumar dismissed concerns: "What confusion? There is none. All leaders have agreed to abide by the party's call."


(with ANI inputs)
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rajya Sabha elections
DK Shivakumar alleges Rs 5 Cr bribe to Odisha MLAs for Rajya Sabha cross-vote
Yash Dayal
RCB pacer Yash Dayal marries content creator Shweta Pundir in private ceremony
Assam Assembly Election 2026
Cash, controversy and Zubeen Garg’s death: What’s driving Assam’s election?
Kashmir fresh snowfall
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir’s higher reaches, Rain in Plains; Key roads shut
Ramayana
This ‘Panchayat’ actor to join Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana as Kumbhkaran
Jasprit Bumrah
PAK chief selector's odd Bumrah comparison sparks debate with Tariq remark
Abbas Araghchi statement
‘Iran has proof of US-Israel secretly attacking Gulf states’; Araghchi claims
Sidharth Bhardwaj
Sidharth Bhardwaj visits Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, seeks blessings
Nepal road accident
7 Indian pilgrims die in tragic road crash in Nepal, 5 hospitalised
Thalapathy Vijay
Actor-Politician Vijay questioned by CBI in Karur stampede case