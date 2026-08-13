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DK Shivakumar directs Bangalore Development Authority site allottees to build homes within 5 years or face plot resumption

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced that plot owners of government-allotted sites—including BDA plots—must construct homes within five years or face plot resumption.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
DK Shivakumar directs Bangalore Development Authority site allottees to build homes within 5 years or face plot resumption
Image Credit: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar speaks in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. (IANS)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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