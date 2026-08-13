/DK Shivakumar directs Bangalore Development Authority site allottees to build homes within 5 years or face plot resumption

Beneficiaries of government-allotted residential plots in Bengaluru must construct homes within five years of site allotment or risk plot reclamation. Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced the policy initiative to curb urban land speculation and prevent unmaintained vacant sites from deteriorating into illegal garbage dumps.
Non-compliant owners will face double property taxation or government resumption of the plot, with initial allotment fees refunded alongside accumulated interest.
The directive applies across municipal authorities and housing development agencies overseeing urban land distribution in Bengaluru.
Covered development authorities: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), former City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), local civic bodies, and housing cooperative societies.
ಈ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯದಿಂದ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ಅಭಿಯಾನವು ಭರದಿಂದ ಸಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಖಾಲಿ ನಿವೇಶನಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ವಚ್ಛಗೊಳಿಸಿ, ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಅವಶೇಷಗಳನ್ನು ತೆರವುಗೊಳಿಸಿ, ಸ್ವಚ್ಛ ಹಾಗೂ ಸುಂದರ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಸ್ಥಳಗಳ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸುವತ್ತ ದಿಟ್ಟ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಇಡುತ್ತಿದೆ.— Greater Bengaluru Authority (@GBA_office) August 13, 2026
This August, the #FreedomFromWaste campaign is marching… pic.twitter.com/RVmQgw5x80
Impacted social schemes: Special housing initiatives including the Namma Mane Scheme and the Buddha Basava Ambedkar Site Allotment Scheme.
Enforcement threshold: Double property taxation or formal plot resumption for sites remaining unbuilt past the 5-year post-allotment window.
The announcement was made at Hebbal Junction during the launch of the Greater Bengaluru Authority's (GBA) "Freedom from Waste" (Tyajyadinda Swatantra) campaign.
Municipal authorities highlighted that thousands of vacant plots across Bengaluru have turned into unauthorized dumping grounds for solid waste and construction debris.
"We allot plots for people to build houses, not to leave them as parking spaces for wealth. If sites remain vacant for decades, owners must either pay double tax or return the plot to the authority."— D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister
While urban planners welcome measures targeting land banking, several allottee associations point to systemic infrastructure delays as a primary reason sites remain undeveloped.
Infrastructure lapses: Allottees in newer BDA layouts report missing roads, delayed water lines, and absent electrical grids that prevent immediate home construction.
Title & legal disputes: Land acquisition litigation between development agencies and original landowners frequently stalls construction approvals for years.
Debris disposal systems: Property owners argue that municipal authorities lack clear construction and demolition (C&D) waste management systems, leading to illegal dumping by outside parties on private vacant plots.
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